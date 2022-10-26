DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a wild chase through the streets of Deming, Bayard, Santa Clara, and Silver City by a truck thief Tuesday. Video shows a Deming City Vehicle with its tires flattened being pursued by Deming and Bayard police and sheriff’s deputies.

Police say it started off Pear Street in Deming, where a Deming city employee was on a job. Gilberto Arroyos took off with his truck. Officers caught up to Arroyos on Highway 418, where he fled. He then headed up Highway 180 to Silver City.

For nearly 50 miles, Arroyos led police on a chase, hitting a civilian vehicle in the process and also a Bayard Police cruiser. Officers were finally able to get him stopped just before Silver City. They say Arroyos was combative and high on drugs. Court records show he has a long criminal history.