NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chaos unfolded on the night of Sunday, April 30, as authorities claimed 20-year-old Abraham Quezada led them on a chase, resulting in an officer-involved shooting. Video shows the events that led to Quezada being charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

On the night of April 30, officials reported Quezada began acting strangely, hopping in and out of vehicles on a dark highway south of Truth or Consequences. They said he jumped out of a moving car and into the bed of a stranger’s pickup truck before jumping out of that vehicle as well.

When a deputy from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Quezada, he was covered in road rash. As the deputy tried to speak with Quezada, he walked away, trailing the official all the way to their backup – a New Mexico State Police Officer.

Although Quezada had already been through a lot, he wasn’t quite done. Quezada apparently ran away and took off in the deputy’s unit vehicle, which was left unlocked. The deputy and the officer began firing shots at the stolen unit.

Authorities stated, eventually, Quezada crashed head-on into the state police SUV, ending the chase, and when they pulled him from the damaged vehicle, his legs were too mangled to see if he was shot or not.