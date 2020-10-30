VIDEO: Man leads RRPD on dramatic, short police chase

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s one of the shortest police chases you’ll ever see, but it wasn’t without its fair share of drama and chaos.

On October 8, Rio Rancho Police officers saw a black Ford F-150 they believed was stolen. The officers say they followed the truck to the parking lot of the Quality Inn on High Resort Boulevard and witnessed one of the truck’s passengers engage in “what appeared to be a hand to hand drug transaction.”

Officers then moved in on the truck. The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Aaron Powell, wasn’t cooperative.

Powell: “What’d we do, sir?”

Officer: “I’ll tell you that in a second, man. Quit reaching for s***.”

Soon, Powell reaches for the ignition. Powell takes off, clipping the cruiser in the process. For some reason, one of the officers fires his taser at the back of the fleeing truck. It did nothing to quell the driver.

However, the driver did himself in. Less than a minute later, Powell plows through a median and a brick wall before crashing into the home of an elderly couple. All three passengers book it on foot, with officers right behind them.

Officer: “Let me see your f****** hands, bro. He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun on his hip.”

Officer: “I’m gonna shoot you… if you reach for that gun.”

Officer: “He threw it. He threw it. He threw it.”



Powell and his two passengers gave up a few houses down. Officers recovering Powell’s gun and a bag full of meth and oxy. Powell has a long criminal history and he’s been in and out of jail for the last ten years. A judge ruled Powell is a danger to the community and ordered him to be held until trial.

