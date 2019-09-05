Video: Man arrested for DWI tries to bribe NMSP officer

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was pulled over and arrested for driving drunk got in even more trouble after he made the arresting officer a special offer.

In late August, a State Police officer pulled over a car in Clovis for expired registration; but the officer noticed something was up with the driver, 52-year-old Jesus Uribe.

Officer: “How come your eyes are so watery today? They’re very red.”

Uribe: “I’m working overnights.”

But the officer believed there was proof he’d been drinking.

Officer: “Okay… what’s in the back here? You got a bunch of beer right there.”

Uribe: “No, this is for my friend.”

Two different officers tried to get Uribe to do field sobriety tests, but he claimed he couldn’t understand them. So, a bilingual officer showed up to help. The officer arrested Uribe, and in the car to the hospital, Uribe offered the officer a bribe.

Officer: “What are you offering me?”

Uribe [in Spanish]: “$500, cousin. Just for simply helping me because we all have needs.”

The officer kindly declined.

Officer: “No thank you.”

Uribe: “Use it for your family, or for yourself, whatever you want. All for your help.”

After denying the request several times, the officer wrote in his report that Uribe tried to up the ante and made a final offer for a $1,000. Uribe was charged with DWI and trying to bribe an officer.