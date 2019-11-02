Video: Man arrested after threatening driver with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the arrest of a man accused of randomly attacking a driver in Las Cruces.

Police say a man was stopped at an intersection near New Mexico State University last month, when 25-year-old Morgan Pearson, armed with a knife, reached inside the car and grabbed the victim’s shirt.

According to court documents, the victim told Pearson he would give him anything he wanted. That’s when Pearson allegedly said, “I just want to kill you.”

A struggle over the knife broke out before police say Pearson took off. They found him at nearby apartment complex where they say they had to use a taser to arrest him.

Pearson later told police he went into the car with a knife because he was a veteran and no one would help him. He had also been drinking.