VIDEO: Lea County deputies chase man in stolen pickup

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief wasn’t about to just pull over when officers spotted him. He led them on a chase and taunted them the entire way. The lapel video shows it didn’t end there. On October 16, there was a report of a stolen vehicle and deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s Office spotted the truck and try to get the suspect to pull over.

Deputy: “He got out of the vehicle, came at me, got back in the vehicle, still heading southbound now.”

Matthew Lopez, 27, of Kermit, Texas stopped several times while leading deputies on a slow-speed chase. Lopez kept jumping out of the truck and taunted and yelled at the police. Lopez then suddenly stopped, got out of his truck, and started to walk away.

The deputy then tased Lopez, who didn’t seem affected by it. He was then tased a second time with no effect. When the deputy attempted to take him into custody, Lopez turned around and tried to punch the deputy.

With the help of some passersby, Lopez was finally taken into custody and that’s when deputies learned he may have been under the influence. Lopez was out on bail for fleeing from police in May when he was arrested. Lopez has a long criminal history.

