NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A well-known restaurant owner is facing charges accused of murdering his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert Yacone appeared to be paranoid.

Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains to Dona Ana County deputies that her husband, Robert Yacone, is becoming increasingly unhinged, accusing her of having an affair. “It’s come to a head today when he told me he was going to kill me because he found out I was cheating on him. I mean, it’s literally ghosts in his head,” Kimberly said.

On Sept. 18, Robert Yacone was accused of murdering Kimberly at their Las Cruces home. The Dona Ana sheriff says Yacone was shot by deputies after he charged at them. Kimberly owned the “Forghedabout It” Italian restaurant, and the couple was well known to Dona Ana County deputies.

The local sheriff says deputies have been called to the Yacone home 15 times since January for reports of domestic violence and alleged sightings of suspicious people. In March, Kimberly called deputies after she said Robert threatened to kill her again, accusing her of cheating.

Yacone tried to downplay the situation. “I mean, just in the middle of a heated talk… I mean… she calls … I mean that was just… that’s just what women do sometimes, I guess,” Robert said. Deputies offer Kimberly a domestic violence pamphlet and tell Robert to leave and cool off. The recurring theme of alleged unfaithfulness appears repeatedly in the multiple restraining orders the couple filed against each other. In the first, filed in February, Kimberly says she even took a lie detector test and passed to prove to Robert she was not being unfaithful. Court documents show Kimberly withdrew that and another in August, saying the couple reconciled and was working on their marriage.

Robert also filed two counter-restraining orders against Kimberly. One of those restraining orders was granted just two days before Kimberly’s death. The Dona Ana County Sheriff is clarifying why Robert still had his guns, despite the state’s red flag law. The 2020 law is meant to take firearms away from people who pose a danger to themselves or others, since Yacone was a convicted felon, he should not have had a gun at all. Sheriff Kim Stewart says someone would have to report that he had guns for law enforcement to take action. The sheriff says there was no such report in Yacone’s case.