Video: Las Cruces police officer arrested for DWI

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released lapel shows the moments a Las Cruces police officer was arrested for DWI allegedly passing out behind the wheel.

Witnesses say Stephanie Carbajal was swerving in and out of traffic while driving just 10 mph on Highway 70. One witness says she saw Carbajal slumped over the wheel at one point, but then she took off again.

When officers pulled her over, Carbajal got out of the passenger side, claiming she wasn’t the driver. The problem was, there was no one with her.

Officer: “Tell me who was driving then.”

Carbajal: “I wasn’t driving earlier.”

Officer: “Who was then?”

Carbajal: “That’s why I’m asking you.”

Officer: “This is not my truck, I don’t know.”



Carbajal: “What do you mean?”

Officer: “This is your truck, not my truck.”

Carbajal: “Well, I wasn’t driving earlier.”

Carbajal refused to take a field sobriety test or breath test, resulting in an automatic aggravated DWI charge. She has been put on administrative leave and is expected to appear in court next month.