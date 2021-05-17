VIDEO: Landspout and funnel clouds near Socorro, Torrance counties

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Viewer Steven Murphy captured a landspout on camera just before noon on Monday, May 17 near Abo, New Mexico in Torrance County and northeast of Soccoro. Murphy filmed the phenomenon from the Deer Canyon Preserve.

The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for southwestern Valencia, northcentral Socorro, and western Torrance counties until 12:15 p.m. on Monday. NWS reports that at 11:50 a.m. doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Abo and 24 miles southeast of Belen which was moving northeast at five mph.

The storm made it possible for wind gusts of up to 50 mph in addition to brief funnel clouds. According to NWS, the storm will primarily stay over rural areas of southeastern Valencia, northcentral Soccoro, and western Torrance counties including Highway 60 between Mile Markers 179 and 194.



(courtesy Steven Murphy)

A funnel cloud is captured near Veguita, New Mexico on Monday, May 17, 2021. (courtesy Kristen Cornelius)

Kewa Pueblo on Monday, May 17, 2021. (courtesy Oneida Cate)

Cloud seen in Santa Fe on Monday, May 17, 2021. (courtesy Shelley Bachicha)

Santo Domingo Pueblo on May 17, 2021. (courtesy Alani Aguilar)