SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A wounded hiker is alive and well thanks to a helicopter rescue crew. The woman got stranded Saturday afternoon while hiking in the Ladrones Mountains, northwest of Socorro. A Socorro deputy and a paramedic reached her on foot and cared for her until a New Mexico State Police helicopter arrived.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 26 de Enero 2022
- Trending: Bernalillo County distributes at-home COVID-19 tests
- Crime: APD looks for second suspect in massage parlor shooting
- Business: Deming firefighters walking off the job over pay dispute
The team from New Mexico Search and Rescue hoisted the woman to safety in bone-chilling temperatures at 9,100 feet. NMSP Chief Tim Johnson says they saved the hiker’s life.