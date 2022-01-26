SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – A wounded hiker is alive and well thanks to a helicopter rescue crew. The woman got stranded Saturday afternoon while hiking in the Ladrones Mountains, northwest of Socorro. A Socorro deputy and a paramedic reached her on foot and cared for her until a New Mexico State Police helicopter arrived.

The team from New Mexico Search and Rescue hoisted the woman to safety in bone-chilling temperatures at 9,100 feet. NMSP Chief Tim Johnson says they saved the hiker’s life.