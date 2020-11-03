Video: Hobbs police officer helps deliver baby in couple’s driveway

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police officers are asked to respond to all types of calls. Some, they never forget. One Hobbs police officer had one of those calls last month; he helped a mother give birth in her driveway.

As soon as Officer Carlos Martinez with the Hobbs Police Department arrived on the scene he realized it was not going to be a normal stop. A woman was in labor and there was no way she was going to make it to the hospital to give birth. Officer Martinez was going to have to help deliver the baby and was right there to help the mother and father deliver their baby safely in their SUV in the driveway of their home.

The couple welcomed their new baby boy into the world in a story the couple will never forget. The baby was quickly wrapped up and taken to the hospital to make sure everything was okay. The mother and son got the full check-up and are doing great. The parents were thankful that the officer arrived and acted so quickly.

