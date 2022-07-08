HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – On the Fourth of July, a Hobbs mom went through every parent’s nightmare, her two young children were stuck inside a stolen, as the thief lead police all across town. She told police that she was just about to get back in her car at the Allsup’s on Dal Paso and Navajo when a woman hopped in the driver’s seat.

Nearby surveillance video shows that mother clinging to the hood as the SUV sped through a nearby intersection shortly before the driver shook her loose. Police continued to chase the car all over town. They learned that the six-year-old girl had been dropped off on Apache Street where they found her with a neighbor. The 11-month-old was still in the vehicle.

Eventually, an officer found the car abandoned in an alley with the child inside and the suspect hiding in a backyard. Officers tackled the woman who was later identified as 20-year-old Regina Castillo and took her into custody.

Castillo’s charges include child abuse, author theft, and fleeing from police. The 20-year-old has a history of arrests for stolen cars, DWI, and assaulting an officer. Prosecutors are pushing to keep her in jail until trial.