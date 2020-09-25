VIDEO: Hobbs man punches, spits on officers

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police received a call of a man trying to break into a woman’s residence in southeast New Mexico. When police arrived they found a suspect digging in the dirt, when they try to confront him, the suspect ends up attacking officers.

Ysasi: “Do not, do not cross that line.”

Officer: “Dude, relax.”

Ysasi: “You were there at that last time.”

Officer: “I don’t…”

On August 18 Hobbs Police were called to a mobile home on East Dunnam after reports of a man breaking a window and trying to enter a woman’s home. When officers arrived they found 45-year-old Manuel Ysasi digging in the dirt and when officers wanted to talk to him, Ysasi attacked.

It took eight officers and a taser to get Ysasi in custody, who continued to fight with officers even after they had him handcuffed.

Officer: “Look how you’re acting right now.”

Ysasi: “What did you put in my pocket?”

Officer: “Didn’t put nothing in them.”

Ysasi: “Why did you slam me on the floor?”

Officer: “Because you socked me. That’s why.”

Ysasi: “I socked you?”

Officer: “Umm, hmm. You socked me right in the jaw. You got a good one on me.”

Ysasi: “I socked you right in the jaw?”

Officer: “You got a good one on me.”

Ysasi: “Undo my hand, belt buckle so I can do it.”

Ysasi continued to be defiant and he tried to fight and spit on officers as they took him to jail. Ysasi has multiple DWI convictions in Texas and New Mexico. He is out on bond pending a preliminary hearing.

