SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent storm brought hail to parts of the state yesterday

Sumner Price sent a video from a home in Mineral Hill, roughly 12 miles east of Santa Fe.

No word if the hail caused any damage, but Sumner said it accumulated in spots. They estimated one pile was around four feet high.

There are still storms out there that could bring more hail Wednesday.