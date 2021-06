NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico Game and Fish officer captured a unique view of nature in action. Video shows a herd of elk, in an area near Reserve, including some calves he estimates are just a few days old.

It is calving season and some areas of the forest are closed across the state to limit human interaction as elk have their babies. Once the calf is born, the mother and baby remain in the area for about 10 days until the calf is strong enough to follow its mother to higher country.