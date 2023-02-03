SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A video has been released of a driver who backed into a San Juan County Sheriff deputy’s cruiser. The incident prompted the deputy to open fire.

The sheriff’s office said that 29-year-old Lacy Gomez fled from police moments before the shooting on January 21.

Deputies were trying to pull her over for driving in the dark without headlights, but she reportedly fled. She was eventually stopped but went into reverse and rammed the deputy’s vehicle. He fired one shot as she tried to get away again.

However, other deputies pulled in to block her escape. No one was hurt.

Charges against Gomez include aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, and criminal property damage.

The deputy is on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.