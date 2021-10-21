VIDEO: Dog slammed by animal control officer, community outraged

Warning: Video above contains graphic content that may be difficult to watch

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A southeast New Mexico city is investigating an animal control officer after a video went viral. It shows him picking up a family’s foster dog who got out. It was a shock for a Roswell family after their foster dog escaped the yard and was taken into custody by animal control.

Woody, a foster dog to a family who wished to remain anonymous, escaped from his yard on Wednesday. A neighbor in the area called Roswell Animal Control and they were dispatched to the area.

Video shows officers had arrived and one caught Woody and began to drag the dog to the truck. When they reached the truck, the video shows the dog lifted by the catching pole and aggressively thrown on the bed of the truck before being pushed into a transport kennel.

The mother of the family said her young daughter was home at the time, unaware of the dog escaping, and was scared, so she started to record it on her phone.

“In the background, she wants to come outside she wants to help but a child that sees an officer gets scared and doesn’t know what to do and so, of course, first thing to do is call mom,” the woman said.

After her daughter recorded the incident, she said she called her. Concerned after seeing the footage, she immediately called the officer involved, who told her the dog was being aggressive.

“I asked him what was going on and questioned why the animal was handled in such a manner that should never have happened. There were two humans that could have handled the situation,” the woman said.

The woman says the dog, Woody, is a sweet boy but gets stressed when he’s left alone.

“Woody is actually very adorable loving but does have anxiety. So with anxiety, he does get nervous he does bark he does jump around but as you can see in the footage he’s just sitting there.”

Since the video went viral, community members have shared their concerns.

KRQE News 13 reached out to a company who makes the catching pole, and in the instructions that are sent with the pole, it shows proper usage and shows not to pick the animal up with the instrument.

“He been doing this for so long that you can tell when an animal is aggressive. You can tell, know if it just needs a little bit of help for and so for the way that it was handled and he was just thrown around into the back of a truck. It’s just one of those things, how can you trust animal control that these animals are okay?” the woman said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city about the incident and they sent a statement saying they are investigating the incident to see if any policies or procedures were broken. If they were, appropriate actions will be taken against the employee.

Woody has not been released back to the family at this time.