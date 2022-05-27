NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Carson Hotshots are working to secure the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire’s edge and spot that has the potential of continuing the fire’s march to the north. The elevation is 10,500 feet. Hotshots carry 45-pound packs as they work to dig out every bit of heat with tools specially designed for the job.

Crews cut logs into movable pieces and then position them so they don’t roll down the hill starting other fires. The combined effort of hotshot crews and aviation support and engines working on the road systems below is one of the ways that crews are working to prevent the calf canyon hermits peak fore from causing further damage