CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are investigating what caused a driver to crash into a hotel.

Video sent in from a viewer shows the aftermath. It happened at the Colonial Heritage Inn Thursday night and left a huge mess.

The viewer said the vehicle drove through a side wall, through a kitchen, and ended up in a dining area. The car nearly hit a maintenance worker.

News 13 reached out to Clovis police for more information but did not hear back.