ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – By now you may have seen the viral YouTube video where a father alleges a Taos police officer punched him in the nose in front of his kids after members of a drug task force raided their shuttle bus home in Espanola.

The father showed body cam footage of the raid — but said he left out the video of the punch because it was inappropriate. KRQE obtained the police body cam footage and the officer’s use of force report to get a better understanding of what happened.

Angelo Giuffre and his family were sleeping in their shuttle bus outside an auto repair shop in Espanola last May after having engine problems. A drug task force was raiding the shop and making sure there weren’t suspects in the van. One of Giuffre’s three children is seen in the body cam video, watching the scene unfold.

According to the use of force and police reports — Taos police officer Luke Martinez says he first used an open hand to Giuffre’s face as a distraction to get control of his hands. Then he says he used an open hand strike to Giuffre’s face because he kept resisting.

The camera’s moving and blocked so you can’t see what he did. After getting off the bus, Giuffree’s wife started shooting cell phone video to document their encounter.

The Taos police chief told News 13 officer Martinez did not violate any policies with those strikes to the face. The Giuffre family says they’re thinking of suing but so far nothing has been filed.