ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was pulled over on Central outside of the city when Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies found him asleep behind the wheel.

Dashcam video captured the moment an accused drunk driver stumbled out of his car while surrounded by Bernalillo County deputies.

It started around 1:30 in the morning on Saturday, August 12.

Deputies claimed to have found 22-year-old Juan Galindo Segura passed out behind the wheel of a white Mazda.

He was reportedly parked on the outskirts west of Albuquerque. Deputies, knowing there was a chance the driver could take off, surrounded the car putting spike strips around it.

The video shows deputies trying to wake the driver up, and the car trying to drive away, hitting a deputy’s patrol car.

Moments later with his hands up, the man identified as Galindo Segura surrendered.

While under arrest, Galindo Segura seemingly gave deputies a hard time about taking a breathalyzer test. Authorities said Galindo Segura blew over .16.

When asked what happened, Galindo Segura allegedly claimed he wasn’t driving.

Galindo Segura was released from jail earlier this month. He’s facing aggravated fleeing and aggravated DWI charges.