BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Ramona Gutierrez somehow came out alive after her truck, and another got stuck in an arroyo west of Belen right when the rains hit. She says the water rushed in, and before she knew it, they were trapped.

After the water stopped flowing, she was able to call for help, but rescue crews couldn’t get to her. A Belen Police officer finally made it. Once safe, she told the officer what she had survived.

“Dang, I saw the window was all smashed,” the officer said.

“Yea, I smashed it; that is how I got out,” Gutierrez said. “I went underwater, I just prayed to God that he would let me come out of it alive.”

The couple didn’t say why they were so far out from the highway. The officer was given a Meritorious Service Award for putting his safety on the line to get to her. No other rescue crews could make it through the flooded area.