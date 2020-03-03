Video: Acoma Pueblo man sues New Mexico State Police for discrimination

ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Acoma Pueblo man says he was just trying to do the right thing when he stopped to help a driver who just got into a crash. However, a New Mexico State Police officer ended up throwing the handcuffs on him and now he’s suing.

Last May, NMSP got a call from Dametrio Maldonado about a crash off I-40 on the Acoma Pueblo. He was on his way to volunteer at a charity run and says he was trying to help the woman in the crash.

“I told my daughter to get out and see if she could render aid and help her. That’s all we were trying to do, was just do the right thing,” he says.

However, his good deed didn’t score any points with the responding State Police officer, Sondre Loberg, when Loberg asked him to move his car. “I just acknowledged him and nodded, and yes, and smiled that I was moving forward. That’s when he looked at me and was like ‘oh yeah?’ and was just enraged,” says Maldonado.

Officer Loberg’s dashcam video shows Maldonado was compliant and even grinning while he was being cuffed. Maldonado, who’s from the Acoma Pueblo, says the officer profiled him by asking him this question.

Loberg: You drinking today, or what?

Maldonado: No.

Officer Loberg then got physical by pushing Maldonado down onto his unit. The officer later told Maldonado he took his smile as an insult.

Loberg: You’re rolling 1 mph, looking at me, with a grin on your face. I don’t take that as politeness, I take that as a big f*** you. Do you understand?

Maldonado is now suing NMSP for civil rights violations with the help of the ACLU. Maldonado says he’s thankful it wasn’t worse. “This police officer can use deadly force on me if I make the wrong move or say the wrong thing,” he says.

NMSP is not commenting on the lawsuit but says Officer Loberg is still on the job. Maldonado was cited for parking in a prohibited area that day. That charge was dropped because Officer Loberg never showed up to court.