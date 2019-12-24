Victims’ family reaches settlement in fatal New Mexico crash

LOVING, N.M. (KRQE) – It is an infamous highway in southeast New Mexico known for deadly crashes. The state is working on fixing it, but nothing was done in time to stop a fatal crash now at the center of a several-million-dollar-lawsuit settlement.

It was a horrific scene along Highway 285 in February 2018, when a northbound oil truck driver tried to pass in the southbound lane, clipping a semi, then hitting a pickup truck head-on, killing a Roswell man and his passenger.

“Our son was killed,” said Pauline Ponce in 2018.

Micheal Ponce, 39, and Fernando Garcia were killed. Both families filed a lawsuit to make sure others driving along 285 are safe. They sued Oil Field Outfitters, the Texas-based owner of the semi, and the driver, along with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (DOT).

They claimed the driver, Leonardo Ferras, was using his phone while driving possibly texting. Speeding and distracted driving on the highway are problems that state police know to be true.

The DOT and state police have done numerous operations in the stretch of 285 down by Loving. It is a safety corridor because of all the crashes meaning double fines.

“A lot of problems we’ve seen and heard about are people passing in no-passing zones, passing on the shoulder,” said Lance Bateman.

The state was dismissed from the lawsuit late last year. The lawsuit against other defendants has now settled for $4.8 million.

Just last month, the New Mexico Department of Transportation was given more than $12 million to fix the part of 285 from Loving to the Texas border.