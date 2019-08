ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Vice President Mike Pence will make an appearance in Artesia next week.

He is scheduled to speak at the United States, Mexico and Canada trade event that will be held there on Wednesday. The president along with the prime minister of Canada and the president of Mexico signed the agreement earlier this year but it still needs approval from Congress.

Republicans say the event will be a good opportunity to show off New Mexico’s booming oil industry.