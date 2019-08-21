Vice President Mike Pence visits New Mexico

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Vice President Mike Pence is in New Mexico on the campaign trail talking about the trade agreements between the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The Vice president is expected to take the stage soon and people are excited to see him. He expected to talk about the USMCA agreement and how it will benefit the economy and workers, particularly farmers and ranchers.

That agreement is essentially an updated version of the NAFTA agreement.

The event is being run by America First Policies, an organization supporting policy initiatives by the Trump administration. The Vice President will make it a quick stop in New Mexico as Pence is off to Salt Lake City later Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump lost by eight points in New Mexico in 2016. According to a recent Emerson poll, his approval rating is down to 35% in New Mexico.

KRQE News 13 will be live streaming this event at approximately 1 p.m. Click here to view the live stream.