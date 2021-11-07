Veterans honored by state police in T or C

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – State police honored veterans in Truth or Consequences Saturday. The parade, featuring law enforcement and first responders from around the state, passed in front of the state veteran’s home.

They say they’re wanting to thank veterans for their service and remind them that they aren’t alone. “Just reminding the men and women that are in the veterans home that we remember they’re here. We remember their service and their sacrifices and that we support them,” said a state police officer in attendance.

The Department of Veterans Services, the VA, and other veteran organizations were also there to provide support for any veterans needing it.