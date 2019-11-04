Live Now
Veterans Day 2019: Events and Discounts Around New Mexico

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The following is a list of events that are happening throughout the state for Veterans Day Monday, November 11.

Albuquerque

Veterans Day Ceremony at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial

  • The event takes place on November 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Mayor Tim Keller and Colonel David Miller who is the 377th Air Base Wing Commander will be ceremony guests at the free/family-friendly.
  • The festivities begin with a musical prelude by the Dukes of Albuquerque. Then team Kirtland Honor Guard and a New Mexico Veterans Color Guard will post the flags. Following that, Kirtland Airmen will conduct the Parade of State flags with assistance by cadets of the local Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.
  • Location: 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony

  • Rio Rancho’s celebration of veterans will take place on Monday, November 11 at the Rio Rancho Veterans Monument Park, which is located at 950 Pinetree Road.
  • From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. there will be informational booths, vendors and displays in the Esther Bone Memorial Library parking lot. Then, from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be a Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at the park which is adjacent to the library.
  • The event is family-friendly and free to the public.

Los Lunas

Angel Fire

Las Cruces

Veteran’s Day Parade

  • The parade will take place on Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m.

Gallup

Veteran’s Day Parade

  • The parade will take place on Monday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Deals and discounts for veterans and military personnel:

  • The ABQ BioPark is offering $1 admission to one facility for themselves and up to five accompanying family members on Monday, November 11.
  • The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department is offering a 25% discount on green fees at City Golf Courses. The special will be available on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11.
  • Explora is offering free admission to military veterans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
  • The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History in Albuquerque will be offering free admission to military veterans from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

