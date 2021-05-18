Veteran transport program has new phone number to schedule rides

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s now easier for veterans to get free rides to medical appointments. There is a new phone number veterans can call to arrange them through the Department of Veterans Affairs. Calls must be made three days in advance and rides are in rural areas.

According to a news release, the Rural Veterans Transportation Program launched in February, and provides free round-trip rides for veterans living in the following nine counties–Cibola, Socorro, Colfax, Guadalupe, Harding, Mora, Quay, San Miguel, and Union—to the following VA medical facilities:

Albuquerque Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center

Amarillo (TX) Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center

Raton Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)

Las Vegas (NM) CBOC

Clovis CBOC

Santa Fe Vet Center

Albuquerque Vet Center

“DVS really wants veterans in these nine counties to take advantage of this free transportation program,” said DVS Secretary Sonya L. Smith in the same news release. “Please give us a call if you need a ride to your appointments. We don’t want veterans to neglect their health care. We will get you there, and bring you back safely.”

Veterans do need to show proof of veteran status and wear a mask during the ride. Veterans can call 505-429-5906 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.