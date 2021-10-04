Veteran Services Dept. highlights 2021 Forgotten Heroes funeral with video

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The public can now watch a ceremony honoring New Mexico’s forgotten heroes. The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services created a video as 22 unclaimed veterans were laid to rest on September 23 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
The department partnered with the National Guard, Bernalillo County, Office of the Medical Investigator and Daniels Family Funeral, Services to give the veterans a proper burial. Watch the service below.