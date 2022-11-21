NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is once again offering rides to veterans seeking medical care in New Mexico’s rural counties. The Veteran Services Department will provide free round-trips for VA visits in 15 counties – Catron, Cibola, Colfax, De Baca, Guadalupe, Harding, Hidalgo, Lincoln, Mora, Quay, San Miguel, Sierra, Socorro, Torrance, and Union.

Veterans services paused the program in the spring because of an issue in its quarterly reporting to the VA. That has been resolved and the grant was renewed.