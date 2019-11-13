Veteran homelessness in New Mexico decreases by 11% in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Wednesday, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced that homelessness in the U.S. is on a nationwide decline in 2019 and this decrease can be seen in New Mexico as well.

According to HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report, in New Mexico this year, veteran homelessness declined by 11.4% with a total overall decline of 41.7% since 2010. In 2019, HUD estimates that out of the total 257 veterans experiencing homelessness, 119 veterans were found in sheltered settings while 138 veterans were discovered by volunteers to be living in locations not meant for human habitation.

Nationwide, the number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness decreased by 2.1% with 793 more veterans now having shelter. In a HUD press release, these state and national declines are said to be a result of targeted interventions such as the collaboration between HUD and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Homeless veterans and veterans who are at risk of becoming homeless are asked to contact their local VA Medical Center and speak to a homeless coordinator. You can also call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET.

Additional information on VA homeless programs can be found on their website.