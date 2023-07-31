NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (4801 Indian School Rd. NE) is hosting ‘Vet Fest’ to celebrate the first anniversary of the PACT Act. The Pact Act expands VA health benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange and other toxic substances during their service.

Staff will be available to help veterans apply for PACT Act benefits, get screened for exposure to toxic substances and help veterans enroll in VA Health care. Anyone who can’t make it to the event can apply online or visit the Albuquerque VA Regional Office (500 Gold Ave. SW).