SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, New Mexico’s biggest contribution to space science is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Very Large Array, or VLA, hosted a day-long virtual event focusing on its achievements over the decades.

The observatory, which is 50 miles west of Socorro, was started in 1980 and was expanded with receivers among other upgrades between 2002 and 2012. The site today also celebrated some of the VLA’s contributions to movies including Contact and Terminator Salvation.