GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of driving an SUV through a parade in Gallup wants his trial moved to another county. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he drove through the International Ceremonial parade in August.

Fifteen people, including two police officers, were injured. Monday, Irving’s attorneys filed a motion, arguing the case has gotten so much media and social media attention in McKinley County, it would be impossible for him to get a fair trial there.

The defense is asking to move the trail to Sandoval or Valencia county instead. Irving’s trial is set for February.