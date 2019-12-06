Vehicular homicide charges filed two years after deadly crash

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver who killed another in a crash more than two years ago is finally facing charges.

Mathew Vargas is accused of driving with Xanex in his system, hitting another vehicle head-on. It happened on Oct. 14, 2017, on Highway 118 outside of Gallup. Witnesses say Vargas was in a truck owned by a local mortuary, traveling west, when he suddenly crossed the center line and hit a truck, killing Ernest Baker.

Blood tests showed that Vargas had Xanex in his system. Court documents say he admitted to police he didn’t have a prescription.

Thursday, the Attorney General’s office announced that a judge has now found probable cause to charge Vargas with vehicular homicide. They said they were asked by the District Attorney’s office to take over the case back in June. They didn’t know what the delay was in getting it prosecuted.