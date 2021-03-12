Vegan Outreach offers assistance during pandemic through vegan meals, groceries

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During COVID-19 there have been many households who are in need of help putting food on their tables. Food banks have stepped in to help out and now the nonprofit Vegan Outreach is helping a specific group of people.

Community Outreach Specialist Victor Flores discusses how vegan food aid is offering assistance in New Mexico. Vegan Outreach is an international nonprofit organization that strives to reduce animal suffering by promoting a vegan lifestyle through educating the public and making vegan options more accessible.

Thanks to funding from a foundation, Vegan Outreach has been able to purchase and deliver vegan meals and groceries to communities that have been impacted by COVID-19. The nonprofit reports that since April 2020, they have fed over 500,000 vegan meals nationwide.

In providing support to various communities, Vegan Outreach has also been able to support local restaurants, grocers, and organizations who have struggled during then pandemic. In Albuquerque, the nonprofit serves about 85 families each week and alternates between fresh produce boxes, grocery staple bags, and hot meals that are purchased from local businesses.

Vegan Outreach has also been working with the Navajo Nation to get fresh produce boxes and other staples to several chapters in different areas such as Ramah, Tohatchi, Shiprock, Huerfano, Nahodishgish, and Crownpoint. In total in New Mexico and Arizona, the organization has provided over 185,000 meals which includes 40 tons of fresh produces from their partnership with Food Forward in Los Angeles.

For more information on Vegan Outreach, visit veganoutreach.org/veganfoodaid or visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.