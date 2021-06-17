Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes is underway, but some worry about scams

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes to encourage New Mexicans to get vaccinated is underway, but the way they are reaching out to people is causing some confusion.

The state started texting people to opt-in for their chance to win cash and other prizes, but it left some wondering if they were getting scammed.

For nearly every one us, scam calls and suspicious texts are an every day annoyance. But if you get a text like this one from the New Mexico department of health.”Its absolutely real. We’re asking people to opt in for the contest,” says David Morgan, DOH Spokesperson.

The text had some recipients questioning the authenticity of the message. But the Department of Health tells us they started sending out the messages encouraging New Mexicans to sign up for the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes late last week. And a second wave of texts went out Wednesday. “That’s still many New Mexicans who haven’t opted in who have been vaccinated and we want to give everybody that fair shot to be able to win some money or prizes,” Morgan says.

In the sweepstakes, 5 weekly drawings will award one $250 thousand winner from each of the state’s four public health regions. Since Bernalillo County is the state’s most populous county, we asked the state if residents in other regions have an unfair advantage.”That may effect people’s odds of winning but still the odds of winning are very good in this,” Morgan says.

The department says no matter the odds,”There has never been a better time than right now to be able to enter a sweepstakes like this and have a chance at winning big,” Morgan says.

The department tells News 13, if you do receive the opt-in text, just type yes to opt-in and they won’t ask you to fill out or send in personal information. The first drawing was tonight, the DOH tells us winners won’t be announced until a few days after the drawing, because they need to confirm winners were vaccinated.