Vax 2 the Max: First winners drawn

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first four winners have been chosen for the state’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes. The winners are from Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Ruidoso.

Once the Department of Health verifies the prospective winners to make sure they’re eligible and vaccinated, they will each be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by the DOH.

The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 2. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.

Winners are chosen by the New Mexico Lottery. A breakdown of probability for someone from each quadrant of the state to win $250,000 was 1 in 276,405 for the northwest, 1 in 85,509 for the northeast, 1 in 68,371 for the southwest and 1 in 30,302 for the southeast. Over 460,000 vaccinated New Mexico residents opted in to the sweepstakes for this first drawing.