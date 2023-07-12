DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Fire Department said it along with other agencies responded to a “hazardous-material incident” at the Fairlife milk plant Wednesday morning. According to a news release, a 300-gallon container holding Stomp Sanitizer was venting a vapor from the top. The Roswell Fire Department said the liquid was made up of hydrogen peroxide and peroxyacedic acid. Roswell FD said the product is very corrosive and used to learn some of the facility’s machines.

The department said after talking with experts, they were able to move the container to a safe area. It’s not known what caused the container to begin to vent. One person was exposed to the material and is said to be okay. No one else was injured.