Vandals target Pecos Canyon porta-potties

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular camping spot in northern New Mexico has been busier than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic so they added some porta-potties. However, the extra accommodations have now become a target for vandals.

The Pecos Canyon has been a popular place for people to get some fresh air as many look for different ways to get out of their homes during the pandemic. In fact, Pecos has seen a record number of visitors since May.

With the crowds come more problems. “We have seen the worst behavior that the canyon has ever witnessed, as far as are visitors that we have seen come up. These, unfortunately, are a majority of New Mexicans,” said Frank Adelo, president of the nonprofit organization Upper Pecos Watershed Assocation.

Adelo says since the first COVID-19 cases back in March, many of the public restrooms at Pecos have been closed. So his group raised money to install 10 porta-potties at some of the most-visited parts of the canyon to ensure people have a place to go to the bathroom and to prevent the spread of disease that can harm wildlife.

Unfortunately, Adelo says the porta-potties have instead become targets for vandalism. “Half of them were damaged with graffiti and then there’s this constant of people putting trash inside the toilet and inside the tank,” said Adelo.

He also says they have crews cleaning them twice a week. “It’s disheartening for everybody in our group, a lot of the residents in the area, and other visitors who come to the area,” said Adelo.

It costs about $1,000 a month to keep the porta-potties operating. The porta-potties are expected to stay up and running until the first week of September.

