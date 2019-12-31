Vandals strike eastern New Mexico cemetery

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico families are picking up the pieces after vandals blew through a local cemetery.

It happened last week at the Mission Garden of Memories in Clovis at Seventh Street and Grand. The director says around 12 headstones were damaged, some were pushed over, others looked like someone had driven over them.

Families have since picked up the stones and put them back in place, and the cemetery plans to re-set them with concrete. If you know anything about the crime, call Clovis police.