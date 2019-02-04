Vandals leave obscene message in little league park Video

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) - A place where dreams of the major leagues begin, Vivian Park is home to Belen's little league. Now, it's covered in graffiti.

"It's like every step we take forward something happens to push us back ten steps. We do the best we can," said Belen Little League President Michele Todd.



With opening day next month,

"Little by little we have volunteers coming in and we'll have a field clean up day," Todd.



Friday, a volunteer drove past the fields and spotted the obscene words on park buildings.



"I was frustrated but I wasn't surprised it happens every season," Todd says.



Volunteers say through the years, thieves and vandals have broken into the concession stand and their storage costing them thousands.

The league says last year they were able to upgrade their concession stand but thieves were still able to bypass their new locks and break in several times last season.

"It didn't take long for them to break in the equipment room and the concession stand itself," Todd says.



Some parents believe crime in surrounding neighborhoods is spilling into the little league park.

"People that clearly don't have anything better to do come and decide to ruin what we have for the kids," says Shena Cordova.

They worry if something doesn't change soon its the kids who will suffer.

"They are going to end up taking so much we're not going to have anything left," Cordova said.

The league did add security cameras to the field to deter thieves, and they are looking for other ideas to get rid of the vandals for good. The little league is also working with the Belen Police Department to track down any suspects and increase patrols.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Parks and Recreation to ask about any plans to beef up security around the park, but those calls weren't returned.