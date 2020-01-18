Vandal leaves scary message carved into mall goer’s car

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A college student’s shopping trip to a mall in southeast New Mexico ended with a call to police and a horrific message etched into her car. Now there is a reward to find out who did this.

Haleigh Nason went to the mall to have some fun shopping this past Wednesday. When she returned to her car, she was shocked to find the word “murder” scratched into her door. Frightened, she rushed back into the store for help.

“Especially someone wrote that, and they were waiting for me, I was like ‘No,’ so I went back into the store,” said Haleigh Nason.

She called the cops, who wrote a report. Now, she feels afraid to go out and can’t believe anyone would do this.

“It’s too thin, doesn’t look like a key, more like a knife,” said Haleigh.

A friend of Haleigh’s, Jesse McDaniel took to Facebook to try and find out who scratched “murder” into the car. He is offering a $1,000 reward for any information on who is responsible.

“So I was hoping that someone saw it, and just want that person to come forward and apologize because it’s not right,” said Jesse McDaniel.

Police are examining surveillance video from the mall to see if they can get any clues as to who did this.