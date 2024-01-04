NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two nationwide moving truck companies have recently released reports identifying one-way travel trends. U-Haul says Texas and Florida saw the most growth in 2023.

According to U-Haul, the Land of Enchantment saw an increase in movers from last year and is now No. 16 in the country, up three spots from its 2022 rank of No. 19. The findings are based on the company’s one-way equipment rentals they call the U-Haul Growth Index.

U-Haul says that even though the rank does not correlate directly to population or economic growth, they do call it an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

Another study by United Van Lines shows New Mexico has the ninth-highest inbound travel state for 2023. Their data showed of the 1,821 shipments United handled in 2023 for New Mexico, 59.58% were inbound to the state.

According to the United study, 21.3% of those inbound to New Mexico claimed the move was for retirement. Those wanting a lifestyle change made up 12.5% of respondents. Five percent said their reason for the improved cost of living.

Santa Fe was named the No. 5 highest metropolitan area in the United Van Lines study, seeing 80% of inbound shipments and 20% outbound.