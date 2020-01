SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The value of Santa Fe homes are the highest they’ve ever been on record.

According to the New Mexican, median home prices across Santa Fe County ended at $460,000. That’s the same from a year ago.

The Santa Fe Association of Realtors says it’s the highest median sales price on record. Experts believe it’s because of the quality of property in the county, and the fact that buyers are willing to fix up homes.