JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – New prescribed burns are coming to the Valles Caldera National Preserve beginning in December and ending in the 2023-2024 winter season. The National Park Service says the burns will happen in previously thinned areas with materials piled up for burning.

According to a National Park Service press release, the planned pile burn projects are located within the park on South Mountain (980 acres), San Antonio Mountain (1,400 acres), Cerro San Luis (670 acres), and Cerro Piñon (69 acres). Officials say, due to recent snowfall, the first operation on South Mountain could start as early as December 5. Between 300 to 500 acres of piles are set to be treated over the coming weeks.

The burns will be completed in phases over several days, weather and fuel conditions permitting. The burns aim to manage ponderosa pine and dry mixed-conifer forests in the park to reduce the risk of high-severity wildfires.

Public notifications will be issued one to three days before a burn will be conducted in the park.