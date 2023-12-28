NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valles Caldera National Preserve announced its first documented visit from a Mexican wolf since 1932. The Mexican wolf is listed as an endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.

The female wolf, known as “Asha” ventured away from the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population area and made her way to Valles Caldera on November 11, 2023. “We were thrilled to see the brief visit of a wolf to this landscape. The park’s ecosystem used to be home to Mexican wolf,” park Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos said.

After showing no signs of returning to the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population area, New Mexico Game and Fish officials captured Asha on December 9, 2023, for her own safety. Officials took her to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility. There, Asha was paired with a male wolf in hopes of successfully producing pups. Officials say the plan is to transport her back into the wild in 2024, hopefully with pups.