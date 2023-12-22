BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Valle de Oro Urban Wildlife Refuge.

The funds, totaled at $256,962, are coming from the state’s Outdoor Recreation Division to construct the Bosque Bridges Project.

That project will connect the Paseo del Bosque bike path to the refuge’s Perimeter Trail.

“Thanks to this grant, we’ll be able to link up the Valle de Oro Urban Wildlife Refuge with the rest of the bosque. It’s an important project that will not only make it easier for the community to access these open spaces but also builds on the longstanding relationship we’ve built with them over the years we’ve been working on this project together,” said District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

The City of Albuquerque is also funding a grant match for the project.

The wildlife refuge was established in 2012 in the South Valley, becoming the first urban wildlife refuge in the Southwest United States.