Valentine’s date night at McDonald’s helps out community

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – While many people choose to indulge at expensive restaurants on Valentine’s Day, some people in the metro decided on something a little different. It’s all for a good cause.

Unconventional date night has become a Valentine’s Day staple for some Rio Rancho families.

“These stand out after celebrating 40 years together,” Joan Bustos said.

Joan and Phillip Bustos have been attending the ‘Share the Love’ Valentine’s Day dinner at McDonald’s for the past couple of years.

“I only choose the best Valentine’s venue for my wife, so yeah, big spender here,” Phillip said.

The restaurant gets a makeover with white table service and three-course options. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull served as Maitre D.

“I wouldn’t call it fine dining, but it is fantastic dining,” Joan said.

It all helps the St. Felix Pantry of Rio Rancho.

“All the proceeds go to the pantry and helps us with our staple food services, clothing needs and everything we need for the pantry,” Pantry Board Member Kevin Brewster said.

First-timers to the event said it may just be their best Valentine’s Day yet.

“This is by far the best,” Allyson Chairez said. “We both love McDonald’s. It is a win-win.”

“I want to come every year,” Kim Ackerman said.

While Joan and Phillip have been together for decades, they said these fast food dinners are the most meaningful.

“I do not remember any other Valentine’s celebrations, but I will remember these,” Joan said.

St. Felix said the event usually raises $2,000 to $3,000 each year for their pantry.